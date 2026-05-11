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Israeli Military Chief Calls for Immediate Increase in Troop Numbers
(MENAFN) Israel’s Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has said the military urgently needs additional soldiers, highlighting mounting pressure on the armed forces as operational demands continue across multiple fronts, according to reports.
He made the remarks during a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, as reported by Israeli media outlet Yediot Ahronot.
Zamir stressed that his focus is on ongoing military operations rather than political or legislative debates, stating: “I am not preoccupied with political or legislative processes, but rather focused on the multi-front war and on defeating the enemy. To continue doing this, the Israeli army needs more soldiers immediately.”
Israel remains engaged in multiple theaters of conflict, including tensions involving Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and ongoing operations in Gaza. While formal ceasefires or pauses are in place in some areas, reports indicate continued violations on the ground.
The army chief previously warned that internal strain within the military is increasing, pointing to unresolved disputes over conscription policy, particularly regarding ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities and reserve service obligations.
Military spokesperson Efi Defrin stated that the army is currently short by approximately 15,000 personnel, including an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 combat troops, and emphasized the need for urgent legislation to address recruitment.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews, who make up about 13% of Israel’s population, are traditionally exempt from military service in favor of religious study, a policy that has long been a source of political and social debate.
Under Israeli law, most citizens are required to serve in the military from age 18, making exemptions for Haredi communities a longstanding point of controversy in national policy discussions.
He made the remarks during a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, as reported by Israeli media outlet Yediot Ahronot.
Zamir stressed that his focus is on ongoing military operations rather than political or legislative debates, stating: “I am not preoccupied with political or legislative processes, but rather focused on the multi-front war and on defeating the enemy. To continue doing this, the Israeli army needs more soldiers immediately.”
Israel remains engaged in multiple theaters of conflict, including tensions involving Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and ongoing operations in Gaza. While formal ceasefires or pauses are in place in some areas, reports indicate continued violations on the ground.
The army chief previously warned that internal strain within the military is increasing, pointing to unresolved disputes over conscription policy, particularly regarding ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities and reserve service obligations.
Military spokesperson Efi Defrin stated that the army is currently short by approximately 15,000 personnel, including an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 combat troops, and emphasized the need for urgent legislation to address recruitment.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews, who make up about 13% of Israel’s population, are traditionally exempt from military service in favor of religious study, a policy that has long been a source of political and social debate.
Under Israeli law, most citizens are required to serve in the military from age 18, making exemptions for Haredi communities a longstanding point of controversy in national policy discussions.
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