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Rising Foreign Property Investment in Cyprus Sparks Debate
(MENAFN) Concerns have been raised by a European Parliament member from Southern Cyprus over the increasing scale of foreign—particularly Israeli—investment in Cypriot land and real estate, with warnings that such trends may be reshaping the island’s social and economic landscape.
According to reports, the lawmaker Fidias Panayiotou expressed alarm over what he described as accelerating property acquisitions and development activity by Israeli investors. He argued that the situation is becoming significant enough to influence national dynamics, stating: “Israel is buying Cyprus” through increasing land purchases and development projects carried out by Israeli investors and companies, Fidias Panayiotou said on Saturday through US social media company X.
He further pointed out that foreign investment in Cyprus has expanded sharply in recent years, especially within real estate and land development. He claimed that Israeli buyers now form one of the most active groups in the property market.
“The problem is that we are dependent on Israeli investment for our economy to go well,” he said, adding that concentrated ownership in certain areas is contributing to “closed residential circles in specific areas.”
While addressing the broader issue of foreign ownership, he also referenced investors from several other countries outside the European Union, including Russia, Ukraine, China, the United States, and the United Kingdom. He stressed that foreign investment in itself is not necessarily harmful, but warned it can create challenges if not properly regulated and monitored.
He placed particular emphasis on governance issues, arguing that weak regulatory frameworks, corruption, and economic dependence on external capital within the Greek Cypriot Administration are enabling unchecked expansion by wealthy foreign investors.
"For example, if the government unilaterally allows Israeli large investors to build whatever they want, or if they don’t control the results, and as a unit behind those companies that make investments, which many times are considered Cypriots, then it makes sense for them even more to come invest in Cyprus," he added.
He also raised concerns about the formation of increasingly separate expatriate communities, alleging that Israeli residents in Southern Cyprus are developing parallel structures, including educational institutions primarily serving their own population.
Calling for policy intervention, he urged authorities to strengthen oversight of land transactions and introduce stricter legal safeguards aimed at improving transparency and preventing potential violations in property ownership regulations.
According to reports, the lawmaker Fidias Panayiotou expressed alarm over what he described as accelerating property acquisitions and development activity by Israeli investors. He argued that the situation is becoming significant enough to influence national dynamics, stating: “Israel is buying Cyprus” through increasing land purchases and development projects carried out by Israeli investors and companies, Fidias Panayiotou said on Saturday through US social media company X.
He further pointed out that foreign investment in Cyprus has expanded sharply in recent years, especially within real estate and land development. He claimed that Israeli buyers now form one of the most active groups in the property market.
“The problem is that we are dependent on Israeli investment for our economy to go well,” he said, adding that concentrated ownership in certain areas is contributing to “closed residential circles in specific areas.”
While addressing the broader issue of foreign ownership, he also referenced investors from several other countries outside the European Union, including Russia, Ukraine, China, the United States, and the United Kingdom. He stressed that foreign investment in itself is not necessarily harmful, but warned it can create challenges if not properly regulated and monitored.
He placed particular emphasis on governance issues, arguing that weak regulatory frameworks, corruption, and economic dependence on external capital within the Greek Cypriot Administration are enabling unchecked expansion by wealthy foreign investors.
"For example, if the government unilaterally allows Israeli large investors to build whatever they want, or if they don’t control the results, and as a unit behind those companies that make investments, which many times are considered Cypriots, then it makes sense for them even more to come invest in Cyprus," he added.
He also raised concerns about the formation of increasingly separate expatriate communities, alleging that Israeli residents in Southern Cyprus are developing parallel structures, including educational institutions primarily serving their own population.
Calling for policy intervention, he urged authorities to strengthen oversight of land transactions and introduce stricter legal safeguards aimed at improving transparency and preventing potential violations in property ownership regulations.
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