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Germany Eyes Deeper Defense-Technology Collaboration with Ukraine
(MENAFN) Germany announced Monday its intention to significantly deepen defense-technology collaboration with Ukraine, with a particular focus on cutting-edge unmanned systems capable of striking deep behind enemy lines.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made the declaration during an unannounced visit to Kyiv, speaking directly to a German news agency.
"Berlin is committed to developing new weapons systems in collaboration with Ukraine," Pistorius told the news agency.
"Strengthening this cooperation as part of a strategic partnership is the main goal of the trip," he added.
The minister outlined a clear operational priority for the bilateral effort. "The focus is on the joint development of state-of-the-art unmanned systems across all ranges, particularly in the area of 'deep strike,'" he said.
The term refers to precision capabilities designed to neutralize high-value targets located deep inside adversary territory — an area where analysts say European NATO members face significant capability gaps in long-range weapons.
Pistorius emphasized the urgency of closing those gaps, stressing that NATO allies must act without delay. He also revealed that Berlin is actively pursuing additional joint industrial ventures with Kyiv.
"In doing so, we benefit from the Ukrainians' experience on the battlefield. We also plan to use the 'Brave One' platform to support developers who can demonstrate promising innovations," the minister said.
The visit built on groundwork laid during intergovernmental consultations in mid-April, when Germany formalized a strategic partnership with Ukraine and committed to further military assistance — with the long-term goal of extending cooperation well beyond financial and military aid alone.
Among the agreements already in place: Berlin will fund a contract between Kyiv and American defense manufacturer Raytheon covering the delivery of several hundred Patriot missiles. A separate deal was also concluded with German arms firm Diehl for additional launchers compatible with IRIS-T air defense systems.
Joint drone production also featured prominently in the agreements, with plans finalized to establish a dedicated venture targeting the delivery of thousands of medium- and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made the declaration during an unannounced visit to Kyiv, speaking directly to a German news agency.
"Berlin is committed to developing new weapons systems in collaboration with Ukraine," Pistorius told the news agency.
"Strengthening this cooperation as part of a strategic partnership is the main goal of the trip," he added.
The minister outlined a clear operational priority for the bilateral effort. "The focus is on the joint development of state-of-the-art unmanned systems across all ranges, particularly in the area of 'deep strike,'" he said.
The term refers to precision capabilities designed to neutralize high-value targets located deep inside adversary territory — an area where analysts say European NATO members face significant capability gaps in long-range weapons.
Pistorius emphasized the urgency of closing those gaps, stressing that NATO allies must act without delay. He also revealed that Berlin is actively pursuing additional joint industrial ventures with Kyiv.
"In doing so, we benefit from the Ukrainians' experience on the battlefield. We also plan to use the 'Brave One' platform to support developers who can demonstrate promising innovations," the minister said.
The visit built on groundwork laid during intergovernmental consultations in mid-April, when Germany formalized a strategic partnership with Ukraine and committed to further military assistance — with the long-term goal of extending cooperation well beyond financial and military aid alone.
Among the agreements already in place: Berlin will fund a contract between Kyiv and American defense manufacturer Raytheon covering the delivery of several hundred Patriot missiles. A separate deal was also concluded with German arms firm Diehl for additional launchers compatible with IRIS-T air defense systems.
Joint drone production also featured prominently in the agreements, with plans finalized to establish a dedicated venture targeting the delivery of thousands of medium- and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles.
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