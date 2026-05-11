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Two Palestinians Injured in Israeli Gunfire in Gaza
(MENAFN) At least two Palestinians sustained gunshot wounds Monday in separate Israeli military incidents across the Gaza Strip, as violations of a ceasefire agreement in place since October 2025 continue to mount.
Media reported that one victim suffered moderate injuries after Israeli soldiers opened fire in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia. The wounded man was subsequently transported to Al-Shifa Hospital, located west of Gaza City, according to medical sources who spoke to media.
A second incident unfolded in central Gaza City, near the Samer junction, where a young man was struck by gunfire from Israeli machinery operating east of what is known as the "yellow line" — the boundary demarcating Israeli-controlled territory from zones the army has vacated. A medical source confirmed to media the victim was admitted to Mamdani Hospital, though no update on his condition was provided.
Witnesses in eastern Gaza City separately told media that a powerful explosion rattled the area in the early morning hours, following an Israeli army demolition operation. Artillery rounds were simultaneously fired toward surrounding areas.
Further south in Khan Younis, Israeli military vehicles unleashed machine gun fire across eastern and central sections of the city, with artillery shelling reported in tandem. Israeli naval vessels also directed gunfire and shells toward the coastal perimeter.
Cumulative casualties since the ceasefire took hold are staggering. The Health Ministry reported Sunday that Israeli violations have killed approximately 851 Palestinians and wounded 2,437 others since the truce began.
The ceasefire was brokered following a two-year conflict that commenced October 8, 2023 — a war the Health Ministry says claimed more than 72,000 lives, left over 172,000 wounded, and devastated an estimated 90% of civilian infrastructure across the territory.
Media reported that one victim suffered moderate injuries after Israeli soldiers opened fire in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia. The wounded man was subsequently transported to Al-Shifa Hospital, located west of Gaza City, according to medical sources who spoke to media.
A second incident unfolded in central Gaza City, near the Samer junction, where a young man was struck by gunfire from Israeli machinery operating east of what is known as the "yellow line" — the boundary demarcating Israeli-controlled territory from zones the army has vacated. A medical source confirmed to media the victim was admitted to Mamdani Hospital, though no update on his condition was provided.
Witnesses in eastern Gaza City separately told media that a powerful explosion rattled the area in the early morning hours, following an Israeli army demolition operation. Artillery rounds were simultaneously fired toward surrounding areas.
Further south in Khan Younis, Israeli military vehicles unleashed machine gun fire across eastern and central sections of the city, with artillery shelling reported in tandem. Israeli naval vessels also directed gunfire and shells toward the coastal perimeter.
Cumulative casualties since the ceasefire took hold are staggering. The Health Ministry reported Sunday that Israeli violations have killed approximately 851 Palestinians and wounded 2,437 others since the truce began.
The ceasefire was brokered following a two-year conflict that commenced October 8, 2023 — a war the Health Ministry says claimed more than 72,000 lives, left over 172,000 wounded, and devastated an estimated 90% of civilian infrastructure across the territory.
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