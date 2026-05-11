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Netanyahu Delays Debate on Bill Targeting Oslo Accords Framework
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed discussion of a controversial legislative proposal aimed at dismantling the Oslo Accords, according to Israeli media reports.
The proposal, introduced by Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, was scheduled to be reviewed by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. However, Netanyahu reportedly requested that the debate be delayed before it formally proceeded.
According to the Israel Hayom newspaper, discussions on the bill had already begun via a virtual meeting when the prime minister intervened and called for the issue to be postponed. Officials cited the need for further review by Israel’s National Security Council, led by Gil Reich.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin supported the delay, while clarifying that postponement did not indicate opposition to the bill itself. He indicated that the proposal could still move forward after additional consultation.
Levin also expressed broader political support for future policy steps aligned with settlement expansion in the occupied territories, according to the report.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly backed the legislation, stating that a majority within the governing coalition supported ending the Oslo framework.
The proposal is aimed at formally revoking the Oslo Accords, a set of agreements that form the basis of Palestinian self-governance arrangements. Its supporters argue that it would block the establishment of a Palestinian state and enable expanded settlement activity in parts of the occupied West Bank.
The postponement highlights internal political debate within the Israeli government over the future of long-standing agreements that underpin Israeli-Palestinian relations.
The proposal, introduced by Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, was scheduled to be reviewed by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. However, Netanyahu reportedly requested that the debate be delayed before it formally proceeded.
According to the Israel Hayom newspaper, discussions on the bill had already begun via a virtual meeting when the prime minister intervened and called for the issue to be postponed. Officials cited the need for further review by Israel’s National Security Council, led by Gil Reich.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin supported the delay, while clarifying that postponement did not indicate opposition to the bill itself. He indicated that the proposal could still move forward after additional consultation.
Levin also expressed broader political support for future policy steps aligned with settlement expansion in the occupied territories, according to the report.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly backed the legislation, stating that a majority within the governing coalition supported ending the Oslo framework.
The proposal is aimed at formally revoking the Oslo Accords, a set of agreements that form the basis of Palestinian self-governance arrangements. Its supporters argue that it would block the establishment of a Palestinian state and enable expanded settlement activity in parts of the occupied West Bank.
The postponement highlights internal political debate within the Israeli government over the future of long-standing agreements that underpin Israeli-Palestinian relations.
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