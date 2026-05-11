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Israeli Soldier Killed in Drone Attack Near Lebanon Border
(MENAFN) The Israeli military has confirmed the death of a senior non-commissioned officer during operations near the country’s northern border with Lebanon, according to regional media reports.
The army said a master sergeant was killed on Sunday in a drone strike in northern Israel. The soldier was identified as Master Sgt. Alexander Glovanyov, 47.
Israeli military sources stated that the attack involved multiple explosive-laden drones launched toward an area near the Lebanese border, reportedly linked to the group Hezbollah.
The incident occurred despite a ceasefire framework that has been in place since mid-April and was later extended into May. However, reports indicate that cross-border exchanges and strikes have continued intermittently between the two sides.
Israeli military operations in Lebanon have continued alongside reciprocal fire, contributing to ongoing instability along the border region. The situation remains tense as both sides accuse each other of violations of ceasefire understandings.
According to regional reports, Israel has maintained military positions in parts of Lebanese territory described as a buffer zone, while continuing air and artillery activity in southern Lebanon.
The escalation comes ahead of planned diplomatic discussions in Washington, where the United States is expected to host talks between the two sides in mid-May in an effort to reduce tensions and prevent further deterioration of the security situation.
The army said a master sergeant was killed on Sunday in a drone strike in northern Israel. The soldier was identified as Master Sgt. Alexander Glovanyov, 47.
Israeli military sources stated that the attack involved multiple explosive-laden drones launched toward an area near the Lebanese border, reportedly linked to the group Hezbollah.
The incident occurred despite a ceasefire framework that has been in place since mid-April and was later extended into May. However, reports indicate that cross-border exchanges and strikes have continued intermittently between the two sides.
Israeli military operations in Lebanon have continued alongside reciprocal fire, contributing to ongoing instability along the border region. The situation remains tense as both sides accuse each other of violations of ceasefire understandings.
According to regional reports, Israel has maintained military positions in parts of Lebanese territory described as a buffer zone, while continuing air and artillery activity in southern Lebanon.
The escalation comes ahead of planned diplomatic discussions in Washington, where the United States is expected to host talks between the two sides in mid-May in an effort to reduce tensions and prevent further deterioration of the security situation.
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