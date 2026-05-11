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Jordan, Syria Hold Talks on Strengthening Relations, Regional Stability
(MENAFN) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani held talks on Sunday focused on strengthening bilateral relations and supporting efforts to reduce regional tensions, according to reports.
In a phone conversation, both officials emphasized continued cooperation in defense and security areas to address shared challenges, as stated in a Jordanian Foreign Ministry announcement.
The two ministers also discussed ways to further develop what they described as fraternal relations between Jordan and Syria, alongside broader efforts aimed at restoring stability across the region.
They highlighted what they called tangible progress in improving ties and institutional cooperation between the two countries, framing it as part of a shared vision to build more integrated relations with positive outcomes for both sides.
Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in economic, trade, and investment sectors, as well as other key areas of mutual interest, continuing what they described as a pragmatic approach to advancing bilateral engagement.
In a phone conversation, both officials emphasized continued cooperation in defense and security areas to address shared challenges, as stated in a Jordanian Foreign Ministry announcement.
The two ministers also discussed ways to further develop what they described as fraternal relations between Jordan and Syria, alongside broader efforts aimed at restoring stability across the region.
They highlighted what they called tangible progress in improving ties and institutional cooperation between the two countries, framing it as part of a shared vision to build more integrated relations with positive outcomes for both sides.
Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in economic, trade, and investment sectors, as well as other key areas of mutual interest, continuing what they described as a pragmatic approach to advancing bilateral engagement.
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