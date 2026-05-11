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Gaza Doctors Documentary Sparks BBC Censorship Debate After Bafta Win
(MENAFN) The creators of the documentary “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack” have criticized the BBC after the film won a major award at the Bafta TV Awards, reigniting controversy over the broadcaster’s earlier decision not to air it.
The documentary, which focuses on accounts from Palestinian medical workers in Gaza, received recognition in the current affairs category at London’s Royal Festival Hall. It had originally been commissioned by the BBC but was later shelved over what the broadcaster described as concerns about impartiality. The film was subsequently aired by Channel 4.
During the acceptance speeches, executive producer Ben de Pear questioned the BBC’s handling of the project, noting that the broadcaster was airing the Bafta ceremony with a delay while the criticism was being made publicly. He referred to the decision to drop the film and challenged whether it would also be excluded from the broadcast of the awards.
Journalist Ramita Navai also used her speech to defend the documentary, stating that it was based on an investigation originally commissioned by the BBC but not aired. She said the film highlighted the impact of the conflict on Gaza’s health system and expressed opposition to what she described as efforts to silence or censor reporting. Her remarks were partially edited out of the BBC’s televised broadcast following internal compliance review, according to reports.
The BBC had initially commissioned the documentary from an independent production company but delayed its release while reviewing another Gaza-related project. The situation has fueled broader debate over editorial decisions, media neutrality, and coverage of the conflict in Gaza.
The documentary, which focuses on accounts from Palestinian medical workers in Gaza, received recognition in the current affairs category at London’s Royal Festival Hall. It had originally been commissioned by the BBC but was later shelved over what the broadcaster described as concerns about impartiality. The film was subsequently aired by Channel 4.
During the acceptance speeches, executive producer Ben de Pear questioned the BBC’s handling of the project, noting that the broadcaster was airing the Bafta ceremony with a delay while the criticism was being made publicly. He referred to the decision to drop the film and challenged whether it would also be excluded from the broadcast of the awards.
Journalist Ramita Navai also used her speech to defend the documentary, stating that it was based on an investigation originally commissioned by the BBC but not aired. She said the film highlighted the impact of the conflict on Gaza’s health system and expressed opposition to what she described as efforts to silence or censor reporting. Her remarks were partially edited out of the BBC’s televised broadcast following internal compliance review, according to reports.
The BBC had initially commissioned the documentary from an independent production company but delayed its release while reviewing another Gaza-related project. The situation has fueled broader debate over editorial decisions, media neutrality, and coverage of the conflict in Gaza.
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