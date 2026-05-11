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Thailand’s Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra Released on Parole
(MENAFN) Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been released on parole from a Bangkok prison after serving part of a one-year sentence, according to state media reports.
He was freed from Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok after being permitted to complete the remaining four months of his sentence under parole conditions. Footage broadcast by Thai PBS World showed him leaving the facility and being greeted by supporters and family members in an emotional reunion, including his daughter, former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
A large crowd of supporters gathered outside the prison, many wearing red shirts associated with the Pheu Thai party. They cheered, waved flags, and chanted as Thaksin emerged under tight security.
As part of his release conditions, Thaksin was fitted with an electronic monitoring device and is required to report to probation authorities shortly after leaving prison to formally acknowledge parole requirements.
Thaksin, 76, served as Thailand’s prime minister following election victories in 2001 and 2005. His second term was cut short by a military coup in 2006, after which he lived in self-imposed exile for several years.
He returned to Thailand in 2023 and was arrested to serve prison time related to previous legal cases stemming from his time in office. His sentence was later reduced to one year following a royal pardon request, allowing for his eventual eligibility for parole.
His release marks a significant development in Thai political life, given his long-standing influence and the continued prominence of his family in national politics.
He was freed from Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok after being permitted to complete the remaining four months of his sentence under parole conditions. Footage broadcast by Thai PBS World showed him leaving the facility and being greeted by supporters and family members in an emotional reunion, including his daughter, former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
A large crowd of supporters gathered outside the prison, many wearing red shirts associated with the Pheu Thai party. They cheered, waved flags, and chanted as Thaksin emerged under tight security.
As part of his release conditions, Thaksin was fitted with an electronic monitoring device and is required to report to probation authorities shortly after leaving prison to formally acknowledge parole requirements.
Thaksin, 76, served as Thailand’s prime minister following election victories in 2001 and 2005. His second term was cut short by a military coup in 2006, after which he lived in self-imposed exile for several years.
He returned to Thailand in 2023 and was arrested to serve prison time related to previous legal cases stemming from his time in office. His sentence was later reduced to one year following a royal pardon request, allowing for his eventual eligibility for parole.
His release marks a significant development in Thai political life, given his long-standing influence and the continued prominence of his family in national politics.
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