World-First Mass Produced Solid State EV Battery Charges In 5 Minutes

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A solid-state battery designed for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is pushing EV charging into gas-station territory. Unveiled by Donut Lab at CES 2026, the new battery is designed to fully recharge an electric vehicle in around five minutes, a milestone the company says could remove one of the biggest barriers holding back mass EV adoption.

The adoption of these new batteries could open immense opportunities for many EV makers like Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) to appeal to a lot more buyers that...

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