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Modi Calls for Lower Fuel Consumption Amid Rising Energy Costs
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to cut fuel consumption as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to push global energy prices higher, according to reports on Sunday.
Speaking in remarks cited by India Today, Modi encouraged the revival of work-from-home practices and digital communication methods to help reduce energy use.
“During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences and developed many such systems,” he said, adding, “We had also become accustomed to them.”
He suggested that such practices should be brought back in the current situation, stating, “Today, the need of the hour is that we restart those practices, as it would be in the national interest, and we must once again give them priority.”
The appeal comes amid heightened regional instability following the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory actions from Tehran against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states.
The conflict has also contributed to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route responsible for around 20% of global oil shipments.
Highlighting the economic impact, Modi said fuel prices had risen significantly worldwide.
“Petrol-diesel has become so expensive across the world,” he said, adding that conserving fuel is essential to reduce foreign exchange spending on energy imports.
Speaking in remarks cited by India Today, Modi encouraged the revival of work-from-home practices and digital communication methods to help reduce energy use.
“During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences and developed many such systems,” he said, adding, “We had also become accustomed to them.”
He suggested that such practices should be brought back in the current situation, stating, “Today, the need of the hour is that we restart those practices, as it would be in the national interest, and we must once again give them priority.”
The appeal comes amid heightened regional instability following the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliatory actions from Tehran against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states.
The conflict has also contributed to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route responsible for around 20% of global oil shipments.
Highlighting the economic impact, Modi said fuel prices had risen significantly worldwide.
“Petrol-diesel has become so expensive across the world,” he said, adding that conserving fuel is essential to reduce foreign exchange spending on energy imports.
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