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Qatar, Saudi Arabia Hold Talks to Salvage Iran Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held urgent telephone consultations Sunday, coordinating efforts to ease regional tensions and shore up security across the Middle East.
The call, confirmed by the Qatari Foreign Ministry in an official statement, centered on fast-moving regional developments — chief among them the fragile ceasefire currently holding between the United States and Iran.
Both senior diplomats underscored the critical need for all parties to engage constructively with active mediation initiatives, "in a way that opens the door to addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and leads to reaching a sustainable agreement that prevents the renewal of escalation," the ministry said.
The two officials also touched on strengthening bilateral ties between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, reviewing areas of mutual cooperation and exploring avenues to deepen their partnership.
The high-level exchange comes against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional instability. The crisis ignited on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US allies across the Gulf — a chain of events that culminated in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into effect on April 8, yet subsequent talks held in Islamabad fell short of producing a durable accord. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce with no fixed expiration, creating a diplomatic window for negotiating a permanent end to the conflict.
The call, confirmed by the Qatari Foreign Ministry in an official statement, centered on fast-moving regional developments — chief among them the fragile ceasefire currently holding between the United States and Iran.
Both senior diplomats underscored the critical need for all parties to engage constructively with active mediation initiatives, "in a way that opens the door to addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and leads to reaching a sustainable agreement that prevents the renewal of escalation," the ministry said.
The two officials also touched on strengthening bilateral ties between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, reviewing areas of mutual cooperation and exploring avenues to deepen their partnership.
The high-level exchange comes against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional instability. The crisis ignited on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US allies across the Gulf — a chain of events that culminated in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into effect on April 8, yet subsequent talks held in Islamabad fell short of producing a durable accord. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce with no fixed expiration, creating a diplomatic window for negotiating a permanent end to the conflict.
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