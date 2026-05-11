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Macron Says France Won’t Deploy Forces in Hormuz Without Iran Talks
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that France is not planning any unilateral military deployment in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that any action in the region would require coordination with Iran, according to reports.
Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi alongside Kenyan President William Ruto on Sunday, Macron said, “A French deployment was never considered,” dismissing suggestions of independent French naval action in the strategic waterway.
However, he also reaffirmed France’s willingness to support efforts aimed at restoring and securing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that such initiatives would be carried out “in coordination with Iran,” according to his remarks.
His comments came amid heightened tensions following Iranian warnings against the presence of French and British naval forces near the strait.
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi had earlier said that any deployment of French or British naval assets in or around the waterway would be met with a “decisive and immediate response” from Iranian armed forces.
He also criticized reported plans involving the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle moving toward the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, describing such deployments as an escalation and an attempt to militarize a vital maritime corridor.
Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi alongside Kenyan President William Ruto on Sunday, Macron said, “A French deployment was never considered,” dismissing suggestions of independent French naval action in the strategic waterway.
However, he also reaffirmed France’s willingness to support efforts aimed at restoring and securing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that such initiatives would be carried out “in coordination with Iran,” according to his remarks.
His comments came amid heightened tensions following Iranian warnings against the presence of French and British naval forces near the strait.
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi had earlier said that any deployment of French or British naval assets in or around the waterway would be met with a “decisive and immediate response” from Iranian armed forces.
He also criticized reported plans involving the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle moving toward the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, describing such deployments as an escalation and an attempt to militarize a vital maritime corridor.
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