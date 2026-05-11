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Netanyahu Says Iran Nuclear Issue “Not Over”
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the conflict involving Iran remains unresolved, arguing that Tehran’s stockpile of enriched uranium still needs to be eliminated.
In an interview with CBS News, Netanyahu stated that while recent actions had achieved significant outcomes, the situation was not concluded because Iran continues to possess nuclear material. He said: “I think it accomplished a great deal. But it’s not over because there’s still nuclear material, enriched uranium, that has to be taken out of Iran,”
When asked whether such material could be removed through military action, he declined to provide details on potential operational plans, emphasizing that he would not discuss strategic or military options publicly.
“You’re going to ask me these questions. I’m going to dodge them because I’m not going to talk about our military possibilities, plans, or anything of the kind,” he said.
Netanyahu also said that the broader objective of Israeli and US policy is to dismantle Iran’s nuclear enrichment infrastructure while preventing it from rebuilding missile capabilities and regional influence networks. He added that although Iran’s capacity had been weakened, it had not been fully eliminated, noting that “There are still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled,”
He further stated that in the event of a negotiated agreement, Iran’s enriched uranium would need to be physically removed, though he avoided specifying how such an outcome would be achieved.
“Well, I'm not gonna talk about military means, but what (US) President (Donald) Trump has said to me, ‘I want to go in there,’” he said.
Netanyahu also avoided giving any timeline for potential developments, calling the issue highly significant.
His remarks come amid reports in Israeli media suggesting coordination and expectations between Israel and US President Donald Trump regarding future steps on Iran. Some reports cited officials claiming that Israel is closely watching Washington’s decisions on how to proceed with Tehran’s nuclear program and related stockpiles.
In an interview with CBS News, Netanyahu stated that while recent actions had achieved significant outcomes, the situation was not concluded because Iran continues to possess nuclear material. He said: “I think it accomplished a great deal. But it’s not over because there’s still nuclear material, enriched uranium, that has to be taken out of Iran,”
When asked whether such material could be removed through military action, he declined to provide details on potential operational plans, emphasizing that he would not discuss strategic or military options publicly.
“You’re going to ask me these questions. I’m going to dodge them because I’m not going to talk about our military possibilities, plans, or anything of the kind,” he said.
Netanyahu also said that the broader objective of Israeli and US policy is to dismantle Iran’s nuclear enrichment infrastructure while preventing it from rebuilding missile capabilities and regional influence networks. He added that although Iran’s capacity had been weakened, it had not been fully eliminated, noting that “There are still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled,”
He further stated that in the event of a negotiated agreement, Iran’s enriched uranium would need to be physically removed, though he avoided specifying how such an outcome would be achieved.
“Well, I'm not gonna talk about military means, but what (US) President (Donald) Trump has said to me, ‘I want to go in there,’” he said.
Netanyahu also avoided giving any timeline for potential developments, calling the issue highly significant.
His remarks come amid reports in Israeli media suggesting coordination and expectations between Israel and US President Donald Trump regarding future steps on Iran. Some reports cited officials claiming that Israel is closely watching Washington’s decisions on how to proceed with Tehran’s nuclear program and related stockpiles.
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