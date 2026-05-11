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Modi Calls for Reduced Fuel Use Amid Rising Global Energy Prices
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to cut down on fuel consumption and adopt more resource-efficient habits as global energy prices rise due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Speaking in remarks reported by India Today, Modi suggested that practices popular during the COVID-19 pandemic—such as remote work and virtual meetings—should be revived to help reduce fuel demand. “During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences and developed many such systems,” he said, adding, “We had also become accustomed to them,” and emphasizing that such measures should again be prioritized “in the national interest.”
He also pointed to the impact of rising fuel costs worldwide, saying, “Petrol-diesel has become so expensive across the world,” and argued that reducing fuel consumption would help conserve foreign exchange reserves used for imports.
The appeal comes as energy markets remain under pressure due to instability in the Middle East. The report linked the situation to heightened regional tensions following military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran in late February, which triggered retaliatory actions affecting Israel and US-aligned Gulf states. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz—a critical global shipping route handling roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil trade—have further contributed to supply uncertainty and price volatility.
Modi also encouraged broader lifestyle and consumption changes beyond fuel use. He suggested that households avoid gold purchases for weddings for one year as a cost-saving measure and called for reduced edible oil consumption.
In the agricultural sector, he urged a shift away from chemical fertilizers, recommending that usage be reduced significantly in favor of natural farming methods. “We should reduce our consumption of chemical fertilizers by half and move towards natural farming,” he said, framing the move as both economically and environmentally beneficial.
He added that such steps would help conserve foreign currency while also supporting environmental sustainability and long-term agricultural health.
Speaking in remarks reported by India Today, Modi suggested that practices popular during the COVID-19 pandemic—such as remote work and virtual meetings—should be revived to help reduce fuel demand. “During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences and developed many such systems,” he said, adding, “We had also become accustomed to them,” and emphasizing that such measures should again be prioritized “in the national interest.”
He also pointed to the impact of rising fuel costs worldwide, saying, “Petrol-diesel has become so expensive across the world,” and argued that reducing fuel consumption would help conserve foreign exchange reserves used for imports.
The appeal comes as energy markets remain under pressure due to instability in the Middle East. The report linked the situation to heightened regional tensions following military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran in late February, which triggered retaliatory actions affecting Israel and US-aligned Gulf states. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz—a critical global shipping route handling roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil trade—have further contributed to supply uncertainty and price volatility.
Modi also encouraged broader lifestyle and consumption changes beyond fuel use. He suggested that households avoid gold purchases for weddings for one year as a cost-saving measure and called for reduced edible oil consumption.
In the agricultural sector, he urged a shift away from chemical fertilizers, recommending that usage be reduced significantly in favor of natural farming methods. “We should reduce our consumption of chemical fertilizers by half and move towards natural farming,” he said, framing the move as both economically and environmentally beneficial.
He added that such steps would help conserve foreign currency while also supporting environmental sustainability and long-term agricultural health.
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