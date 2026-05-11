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Assad’s Cousin Faces Syrian Court Over Human Rights Abuse Case
(MENAFN) Atef Najib, a cousin of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the former head of political security in Daraa, appeared on Sunday for a second hearing before the Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus in a case involving alleged abuses against civilians, according to reports.
A media outlet stated that the court session was attended by relatives of victims, members of the National Commission for Transitional Justice, and representatives of international organizations.
According to broadcaster, Najib was presented with formal charges that include premeditated murder involving multiple victims, including children, as well as torture resulting in death, assault, and money laundering.
He is also accused of ordering arrests for extortion purposes, issuing direct instructions for killings and torture, and carrying out unlawful deprivation of liberty, the report added.
Najib first appeared before the court on April 26, with no date yet announced for the next hearing.
He was detained in January of last year and is widely accused of being among the early officials involved in alleged abuses against civilians in Daraa, a city considered the birthplace of the 2011 uprising.
He is also linked to the arrest and alleged torture of children who had written anti-government slogans on walls in Daraa, an incident that helped spark the initial wave of protests in Syria.
A media outlet stated that the court session was attended by relatives of victims, members of the National Commission for Transitional Justice, and representatives of international organizations.
According to broadcaster, Najib was presented with formal charges that include premeditated murder involving multiple victims, including children, as well as torture resulting in death, assault, and money laundering.
He is also accused of ordering arrests for extortion purposes, issuing direct instructions for killings and torture, and carrying out unlawful deprivation of liberty, the report added.
Najib first appeared before the court on April 26, with no date yet announced for the next hearing.
He was detained in January of last year and is widely accused of being among the early officials involved in alleged abuses against civilians in Daraa, a city considered the birthplace of the 2011 uprising.
He is also linked to the arrest and alleged torture of children who had written anti-government slogans on walls in Daraa, an incident that helped spark the initial wave of protests in Syria.
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