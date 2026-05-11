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No Evacuation Planned For Indians In UAE, India Says As It Flags 'Fake News'

No Evacuation Planned For Indians In UAE, India Says As It Flags 'Fake News'


2026-05-11 03:37:26
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Report had claimed India and the UAE were working on a pact to evacuate Indian workers through Fujairah port
    By: Sahim Salim

    India has dismissed as fake a report claiming that New Delhi and Abu Dhabi were working on a pact to evacuate Indian citizens through Fujairah port.

    MEA FactCheck, the official fact-checking account of India's Ministry of External Affairs, issued a“Fake News Alert” on Monday, saying there was“no basis in fact” for the claim.

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    “There is no evacuation being planned,” the account said in a post on X, urging people to“stay alert against such false and baseless claims”.

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    The clarification came after a report claimed that India and the UAE were working on an agreement to help evacuate Indian workers through the port of Fujairah. The report also claimed that such an arrangement could be useful in case air traffic was affected.

    The MEA FactCheck account shared screenshots of the report, marking them as fake.

    The warning comes amid heightened regional tensions, when unverified claims about travel, safety and evacuation plans can spread quickly online.

    Authorities have repeatedly urged residents and social media users to rely only on official sources for updates and avoid circulating unverified information.

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Khaleej Times

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