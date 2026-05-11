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Israeli Military Operations Use Palantir AI Technologies
(MENAFN) US data analytics firm Palantir Technologies has expanded its involvement in defense and intelligence work, with artificial intelligence tools reportedly being used in coordination with the Israeli military across multiple operational theaters, including Gaza, Lebanon, and activities linked to Iran, according to reports and expert assessments.
The company has developed and deployed a range of AI-driven platforms designed for large-scale data processing and battlefield support. These include systems such as Gotham, the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), Foundry, and Skykit. These tools are described as enabling integrated intelligence analysis, operational decision-making, and portable field-level data capabilities.
According to reports, Palantir signed a major agreement worth around $10 billion with the US military and has become a key participant in the Pentagon’s Maven initiative, which uses artificial intelligence to support target detection and battlefield analysis. The company is also involved in additional US defense programs, including the TITAN intelligence ground station project and the Army Vantage data platform, both aimed at accelerating AI-assisted military planning and decision-making.
The company’s leadership has also engaged with Israeli officials. Co-founders Alex Karp and Peter Thiel reportedly held a board meeting in Tel Aviv in January 2024 and met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. During the visit, discussions were also held with Israeli defense representatives on broader strategic cooperation with the military.
Following these engagements, the company announced it would provide AI-based technological support focused on targeting and data analysis for “war-related missions,” though it did not publicly detail the specific systems or contractual arrangements involved.
During his visit to Tel Aviv, Karp stated that demand from Israel for Palantir’s services had risen after Oct. 7, 2023, referring to the outbreak of the ongoing military conflict in Gaza. He also noted that the company had begun supplying new types of products that differed from those previously provided to Israel.
The company has developed and deployed a range of AI-driven platforms designed for large-scale data processing and battlefield support. These include systems such as Gotham, the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), Foundry, and Skykit. These tools are described as enabling integrated intelligence analysis, operational decision-making, and portable field-level data capabilities.
According to reports, Palantir signed a major agreement worth around $10 billion with the US military and has become a key participant in the Pentagon’s Maven initiative, which uses artificial intelligence to support target detection and battlefield analysis. The company is also involved in additional US defense programs, including the TITAN intelligence ground station project and the Army Vantage data platform, both aimed at accelerating AI-assisted military planning and decision-making.
The company’s leadership has also engaged with Israeli officials. Co-founders Alex Karp and Peter Thiel reportedly held a board meeting in Tel Aviv in January 2024 and met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. During the visit, discussions were also held with Israeli defense representatives on broader strategic cooperation with the military.
Following these engagements, the company announced it would provide AI-based technological support focused on targeting and data analysis for “war-related missions,” though it did not publicly detail the specific systems or contractual arrangements involved.
During his visit to Tel Aviv, Karp stated that demand from Israel for Palantir’s services had risen after Oct. 7, 2023, referring to the outbreak of the ongoing military conflict in Gaza. He also noted that the company had begun supplying new types of products that differed from those previously provided to Israel.
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