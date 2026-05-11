403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan, Syria Discuss Expanding Cooperation, Regional De-escalation Efforts
(MENAFN) Senior diplomats from Jordan and Syria have held discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and supporting broader efforts to reduce regional tensions, according to official statements.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke by phone on Sunday with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, focusing on ways to deepen cooperation between the two neighboring countries and promote stability in the region.
According to Jordan’s Foreign Ministry, both sides emphasized continued coordination in security and defense fields in order to address shared challenges. The conversation also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic and institutional ties as part of a broader framework aimed at building more integrated relations between Amman and Damascus.
The two ministers discussed expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, including economic, trade, and investment areas, with the goal of advancing practical partnerships that could benefit both countries.
They also underscored the importance of reducing regional escalation and pursuing political solutions that address underlying sources of instability. This includes calls for approaches grounded in respect for international law, national sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs.
Jordan reiterated its support for Syria’s reconstruction process and its efforts to maintain security and territorial integrity. It also expressed condemnation of external interventions and attacks affecting Syrian territory.
The dialogue comes amid continued diplomatic engagement between the two countries, which has recently included agreements and memoranda of understanding covering more than 20 sectors such as energy, water, and education, reflecting a broader push to rebuild economic and political ties after years of strained relations.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke by phone on Sunday with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, focusing on ways to deepen cooperation between the two neighboring countries and promote stability in the region.
According to Jordan’s Foreign Ministry, both sides emphasized continued coordination in security and defense fields in order to address shared challenges. The conversation also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic and institutional ties as part of a broader framework aimed at building more integrated relations between Amman and Damascus.
The two ministers discussed expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, including economic, trade, and investment areas, with the goal of advancing practical partnerships that could benefit both countries.
They also underscored the importance of reducing regional escalation and pursuing political solutions that address underlying sources of instability. This includes calls for approaches grounded in respect for international law, national sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs.
Jordan reiterated its support for Syria’s reconstruction process and its efforts to maintain security and territorial integrity. It also expressed condemnation of external interventions and attacks affecting Syrian territory.
The dialogue comes amid continued diplomatic engagement between the two countries, which has recently included agreements and memoranda of understanding covering more than 20 sectors such as energy, water, and education, reflecting a broader push to rebuild economic and political ties after years of strained relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment