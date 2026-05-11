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Body of Missing US Soldier Recovered in Morocco During Military Exercise
(MENAFN) Moroccan authorities have confirmed the recovery of one of two missing US soldiers who disappeared during a multinational military exercise in the country, while search operations continue for the second servicemember.
The recovery was announced on Sunday following coordinated efforts involving the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, civil defense units, and US personnel conducting joint land, air, and naval search operations.
The soldier was identified as Kendrick Lamont Key Jr.. His body was transported by helicopter to the Moulay Hassan Military Hospital in southern Morocco, where it is being held pending procedures for repatriation to the United States.
The two soldiers went missing approximately eight days earlier during activities linked to the African Lion 2026 military exercises. Moroccan military sources said the disappearance occurred due to an accident that was not directly related to the exercise itself.
Search efforts are ongoing to locate the second missing US soldier, with both Moroccan and American forces continuing coordinated operations in the area.
The incident took place during the African Lion 2026 drills, one of the largest annual military exercises in Africa, jointly led by the United States and Morocco and conducted between April 13 and May 8.
The recovery was announced on Sunday following coordinated efforts involving the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, civil defense units, and US personnel conducting joint land, air, and naval search operations.
The soldier was identified as Kendrick Lamont Key Jr.. His body was transported by helicopter to the Moulay Hassan Military Hospital in southern Morocco, where it is being held pending procedures for repatriation to the United States.
The two soldiers went missing approximately eight days earlier during activities linked to the African Lion 2026 military exercises. Moroccan military sources said the disappearance occurred due to an accident that was not directly related to the exercise itself.
Search efforts are ongoing to locate the second missing US soldier, with both Moroccan and American forces continuing coordinated operations in the area.
The incident took place during the African Lion 2026 drills, one of the largest annual military exercises in Africa, jointly led by the United States and Morocco and conducted between April 13 and May 8.
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