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Iran’s President Says Talks with US Are About Rights, Not Capitulation
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Sunday that any discussions with the United States are intended to safeguard Iran’s rights and “not surrender.”
He emphasized that dialogue or negotiations should not be interpreted as capitulation or retreat, but rather as a means of ensuring the protection of Iran’s national interests and asserting the country’s rights with strength. According to reports, his remarks were carried by a news agency.
He also declared that Iran “will never bow before the enemy" during a meeting of a task force focused on rebuilding infrastructure damaged in the US-Israeli war.
Tensions across the region have intensified since the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with attacks on Israel and on US-aligned partners in the Gulf. The escalation also contributed to the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire began on April 8 following mediation efforts led by Pakistan, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad did not produce a final settlement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a fixed timeline, leaving space for continued diplomatic efforts aimed at a long-term resolution to the conflict.
He emphasized that dialogue or negotiations should not be interpreted as capitulation or retreat, but rather as a means of ensuring the protection of Iran’s national interests and asserting the country’s rights with strength. According to reports, his remarks were carried by a news agency.
He also declared that Iran “will never bow before the enemy" during a meeting of a task force focused on rebuilding infrastructure damaged in the US-Israeli war.
Tensions across the region have intensified since the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with attacks on Israel and on US-aligned partners in the Gulf. The escalation also contributed to the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire began on April 8 following mediation efforts led by Pakistan, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad did not produce a final settlement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a fixed timeline, leaving space for continued diplomatic efforts aimed at a long-term resolution to the conflict.
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