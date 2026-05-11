Lecturer and Researcher, Theatre Department, Victorian College of the Arts, The University of Melbourne

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Dr. Kat Henry a lecturer-researcher and the Postgraduate Coordinator in the theatre department of the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA), University of Melbourne, where she runs the Master of Theatre (Directing) degree. She holds a PhD in Performance, First Class Honours, is a graduate of NIDA's postgraduate theatre directing course, and holds B.A (Double major in Religion) and an Advance Diploma in Acting. She is a theatre director who has worked at Queensland Theatre Company, Melbourne Theatre Company, Sydney Chamber Opera, La Boite, Red Stitch Actors Theatre, and many other companies. Her research areas include the future of theatre in an AI, late-stage capitalist world, long durational performance, and philosophies of time and temporality.

–present Lecturer, Postgraduate Coordinator, The University of Melbourne

2021 Monash University, PhD - Performance

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