Clean Energy To Data Centres, Adani Group Creating Physical Foundation For Future: Gautam Adani

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) From green energy to data centres, the Adani Group is creating the physical foundation on which the country's digital and clean future will stand, its Chairman Gautam Adani said on Monday.

At Khavda in Gujarat, the Adani Group has already commissioned 35 per cent of what will become the world's largest single-site renewable energy plant, a 30-gigawatt-project that will fundamentally alter India's energy geography.

“Our total commitment towards the energy transition stands at 100 billion dollars, making us one of the largest clean energy investors anywhere in the world,” said Gautam Adani while addressing the 'CII Annual Business Summit 2026' here.

The second foundation is data centres.

“Across India, we are constructing large-scale integrated data centre campuses. We, in partnership with Google, are building in Visakhapatnam, the country's largest gigawatt-scale campus. This is a multi-billion-dollar commitment to sovereign compute on Indian soil,” the billionaire industrialist told the gathering.

Microsoft is an equally strong partner in our data centre mission. Companies like Flipkart and Uber are also anchoring their data requirements with the Adani Group.

“And at the recent AI Summit, we announced yet another 100-billion-dollar commitment to the data centre business. This is a statement of intent. India must not rent the infrastructure of its intelligence future. India must build it. India must power it. India must own it on its own soil,” said Gautam Adani.

He further stated that the intelligence age will not be built only by servers, chips, and algorithms.

It will be built by electricians, technicians, operators, safety officers, cooling engineers, grid managers, data centre teams and millions of young Indians who will maintain the physical infrastructure behind the digital world.

“Through the Adani Foundation, we have made a long-term commitment of Rs 60,000 crore towards education, healthcare, skilling and community development. A growing share of this effort is being directed towards AI-integrated skilling,” said the Adani Group Chairman.

“This is what we mean when we speak - helping build India's AI spine - because the real measure of AI will not be how many jobs it replaces. The real measure will be how many Indians it empowers,” he noted.

Gautam Adani said he has spent his life“constructing things that did not yet exist, in places that were not yet ready”.

“Ports where there were only marshlands. Power in places that knew only darkness. Infrastructure where many saw only impossibility. And if there is one lesson I have learned, it is this -- The future does not arrive. It is built. So, let us build,” said Gautam Adani.