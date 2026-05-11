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India's Modi Urges Work from Home to Counter Soaring Oil Prices
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens Sunday to slash fuel consumption and curtail discretionary spending, invoking the country's pandemic-era habits as a model for navigating a global energy crisis fueled by spiraling Middle East tensions.
Drawing a direct parallel to the COVID-19 lockdown period, Modi made the case for reviving remote work culture as a practical tool for reducing national fuel dependency.
"During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences and developed many such systems," Modi said, according to media.
"We had also become accustomed to them," he added.
"Today, the need of the hour is that we restart those practices, as it would be in the national interest, and we must once again give them priority."
The appeal comes as energy markets reel from the fallout of US and Israeli strikes on Iran launched February 28, which ignited a wave of Iranian retaliation against Israel and American Gulf allies. The Strait of Hormuz — a critical maritime chokepoint carrying roughly 20% of the world's oil shipments — has suffered severe disruption amid the widening conflict.
"Petrol-diesel has become so expensive across the world," Modi said.
"It is the responsibility of all of us that the foreign exchange spent on purchasing petrol-diesel should also be saved by conserving petrol-diesel," he added.
The Prime Minister's austerity message extended well beyond fuel. He urged Indian families to forgo gold purchases for weddings for an entire year to limit discretionary imports, while simultaneously calling for a reduction in edible oil consumption.
Turning to agriculture, Modi pushed farmers to wean themselves off costly imported chemical fertilizers in favor of natural farming practices.
"We should reduce our consumption of chemical fertilizers by half and move towards natural farming," he said.
"This way, we can save foreign currency and protect our farms and Mother Earth," he added.
Drawing a direct parallel to the COVID-19 lockdown period, Modi made the case for reviving remote work culture as a practical tool for reducing national fuel dependency.
"During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences and developed many such systems," Modi said, according to media.
"We had also become accustomed to them," he added.
"Today, the need of the hour is that we restart those practices, as it would be in the national interest, and we must once again give them priority."
The appeal comes as energy markets reel from the fallout of US and Israeli strikes on Iran launched February 28, which ignited a wave of Iranian retaliation against Israel and American Gulf allies. The Strait of Hormuz — a critical maritime chokepoint carrying roughly 20% of the world's oil shipments — has suffered severe disruption amid the widening conflict.
"Petrol-diesel has become so expensive across the world," Modi said.
"It is the responsibility of all of us that the foreign exchange spent on purchasing petrol-diesel should also be saved by conserving petrol-diesel," he added.
The Prime Minister's austerity message extended well beyond fuel. He urged Indian families to forgo gold purchases for weddings for an entire year to limit discretionary imports, while simultaneously calling for a reduction in edible oil consumption.
Turning to agriculture, Modi pushed farmers to wean themselves off costly imported chemical fertilizers in favor of natural farming practices.
"We should reduce our consumption of chemical fertilizers by half and move towards natural farming," he said.
"This way, we can save foreign currency and protect our farms and Mother Earth," he added.
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