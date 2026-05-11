Pakistani Military Patronises Extremism, Terrorism To Destabilise Neighbours: Sindhi Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, May 11 (IANS) Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), accused the Pakistani military establishment of long-standing patronage of religious extremism and terrorism.

He stated that the continued domination of the military over Pakistan's political, economic, ideological, and social spheres poses a threat to democracy, regional peace, and long-term stability in South Asia.

Taking to his social media platform X, Burfat said, "By repeatedly overthrowing elected representatives, hanging political leaders, imprisoning and exiling dissenters, and installing unelected puppet rulers, the military has consistently remained the real power behind the state, controlling politics, media, the judiciary, and major sectors of the economy."

"As a result, military chiefs have repeatedly attempted to portray themselves as victorious heroes through theatrical rhetoric, militaristic speeches, exaggerated displays of strength, and fabricated ideological claims rooted in religious nationalism," he added.

Slamming the Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Burfat said that Munir's "emotionally charged extremist nationalist slogans, nuclear threats, and aggressive rhetoric" against neighbouring countries do not reflect strategic confidence or the image of a responsible military leadership.

He said that such speeches expose the internal contradictions, political weaknesses, and deep insecurities of a "militarised state structure" that has long used "fear, artificial religious nationalism, permanent conflict, and ideological manipulation" as a tool to sustain its dominance.

Describing Pakistan as an "unnatural state structure", the Sindhi leader alleged that the country's corrupt military establishment has repeatedly undermined democratic processes by toppling elected representatives, manipulating elections and suppressing dissent.

He further claimed that the military controls key governmental and judicial decision-making, intimidates journalists and intellectuals, imprisons political opponents, and maintains indirect rule through obedient political factions and controlled civilian governments.

"The international community is fully aware that democratic voices within Pakistan, including journalists, students, intellectuals, political activists, and advocates of national rights, continue to face censorship, imprisonment, enforced disappearances, torture, political intimidation, and restrictions on freedom of expression under the constant pressure of state agencies," Burfat stressed.

He said that the corrupt Pakistani military continues to violate constitutional norms through "puppet rulers", leaving the indigenous communities marginalised and subordinated, while courts, media institutions, and elected representatives remain under the "shadow of military supremacy".

"Historical evidence on a massive scale demonstrates that Pakistan's military establishment has not only patronised extremist and terrorist groups but has repeatedly used them as instruments of regional destabilisation against neighbouring countries," Burfat highlighted.

The Sindhi leader called on the international community and defenders of international law to take serious notice of the "irresponsible statements, hostile language, and dangerous intentions" expressed by Pakistani military leadership.

Burfat also urged them to recognise the violation of human rights and the threat to the national identity of what he described as "oppressed historical nations" inside Pakistan.