PM Modi's Austerity Call: After Polls Suddenly 'Sacrifice' Comes To Mind, Says Maha Oppn CM Defends

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Opposition parties in Maharashtra on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice on austerity and economic mindfulness amid the US and Iran war, saying that as the elections are done, 'sacrifice' suddenly comes to mind.

They strongly demanded that the PM's call should be implemented first by the Centre and BJP ruled sates.

Congress Legislature Party leader, Vijay Wadettiwar, claimed that until the elections in five states were over, war was forgotten; now that the elections are done, 'sacrifice' suddenly comes to mind? The Prime Minister only gives advice, but it's the common people who have to bear the brunt, he said.

He said,“Even during the horrific global recession of 2008, the needle of our country didn't budge; even as the blows of the recession were landing, our India remained safe.. And today, in the name of superpower status, the people themselves are being told to make sacrifices! Those who came to power in 2014 by showing dreams of 'good days' are now saying - don't use petrol, don't use diesel, don't buy gold, reduce cooking oil! Sir, you're the ones carrying out the program to ruin the country, and the responsibility has to be borne by the people?”

NCP(SP) legislator, Rohit Pawar, said that PM Modi's advice on austerity may be appropriate, but if the central government itself, along with all BJP-ruled states in the country, starts implementing it first, that would be even more fitting.

“Now that elections in the states targeted by the BJP are over, one can't say anymore 'don't spend money like water during elections, don't join hands with big contractors in certain states and take commissions... don't engage in corruption.. don't indulge in extravagance... don't take unnecessary convoys of vehicles... don't go on foreign tours in the name of study...' This needs to be told first to the BJP-ruled states and especially to the Maharashtra government. If this is done, perhaps the public won't even need to practice austerity,” noted Rohit Pawar.

Rohit Pawar further stated that if a foreign policy is formulated with consensus by taking all parties into confidence so that the country doesn't get into trouble due to wrong foreign policy, then no one will criticise the government and the country won't face difficulties either.“Now that elections are over, the Prime Minister's appeal doesn't signal an impending hike in petrol-diesel prices, does it? That's the suspicion that arises,” he asserted.

Former Shiv Sena MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi in her post on X said,“Some suggestions for fellow countrymen too. Impose restrictions on the long cavalcades of ministers and leaders. Shut down large election rallies for one year. Ban grand swearing-in ceremonies - only WFH - Watch From Home.”

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President, Harshwardhan Sapkal asked,“So, does that mean all the sacrifices have to be made by ordinary people, while Modi just goes around giving speeches in front of the camera?”

He alleged that while other countries around the world were planning and preparing for potential crises, PM Modi and the BJP were engrossed only in elections, advertisements, religious fanaticism, and politics of hate.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was constantly warning, but the Modi government, steeped in the arrogance of power, has pushed the country straight into the abyss of crisis.

“Today, as the economy is collapsing, the public is being taught austerity! The cost of Modi's negligence, arrogant governance, and deceptive propaganda politics is being paid today by every ordinary citizen in the country. The country needed a leader with foresight, but instead, it got saddled with just an 'event manager' on its head,” remarked Sapkal.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has strong,y defended the PM's call for collective participation of people to help the country face global disruptions and challenges while urging measures to reduce the consumption of petroleum products and conserve foreign exchange reserves.

“While Prime Minister has successfully insulated India from immediate supply disruptions, neighbouring countries are already facing severe oil and gas shortages and price hikes.

“If we do not understand this difficulty and do not use resources properly, we, too, will have to face scarcity,” he cautioned.