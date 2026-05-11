Jordan Condemns Drone Attacks On Kuwait, Qatar

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday condemned the drone attacks targeting Kuwait as a "flagrant violation" of international law and the UN Charter, describing the assault as a "blatant breach" of the Gulf nation's sovereignty and a threat to its security and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the ministry voiced the Kingdom's "absolute rejection and denunciation" of the attack.

The ministry also underlined Jordan's unwavering solidarity with Kuwait, affirming the Kingdom's full support for all measures taken by Kuwaiti authorities to safeguard their sovereignty, security, and the safety of their citizens and residents.

Also on Sunday, the ministry condemned the drone attack targeting a commercial cargo vessel in Qatar's territorial waters, describing it as a flagrant violation of international law and the principle of freedom of navigation.

The ministry reiterated Jordan's rejection and condemnation of the attack, affirming the Kingdom's absolute solidarity with Qatar and its full support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The ministry also stressed the need to respect international law, state sovereignty and freedom of navigation in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The ministry also condemned the terrorist attack targeting a police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, which resulted in the death and injury of several police personnel.

Ministry spokesperson Foad Majali reiterated the Kingdom's full solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan following the attack, reiterating Jordan's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

He also extended the Kingdom's deepest condolences to the government and people of Pakistan and to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.