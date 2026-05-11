Warm Conditions Continue Despite Midweek Temperature Dip

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) -- Stable weather conditions are expected to prevail through Thursday, with temperatures fluctuating slightly but remaining generally warm across most regions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Temperatures on Monday are hovering around seasonal averages, bringing moderate conditions to most areas, while relatively hot weather continues in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High clouds are expected intermittently, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may become active at times, particularly in desert regions.

A slight rise in temperatures is forecast for Tuesday, pushing conditions toward warmer levels across most regions, while relatively hot weather persists in low-lying and desert areas. Winds will remain northwesterly and moderate, becoming active at intervals and occasionally raising dust in Badia regions.

The warming trend is expected to ease slightly on Wednesday, with temperatures dipping modestly and moderate conditions returning across most regions. Relatively hot weather will continue in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Westerly winds are expected to become active at times and may stir dust in exposed desert areas.

Similar conditions are forecast on Thursday, with moderate weather prevailing across most regions and relatively hot conditions continuing in low-lying and desert areas. Northwesterly winds will remain moderate, becoming active at times, particularly in the Badia.

Temperature ranges on Monday reflect the prevailing pattern, with East Amman forecast between 28 C and 16 C, and West Amman between 26 C and 14 C. Northern highlands will record 24 C to 13 C, while the Sharah highlands range between 23 C and 10 C.

In the Badia, temperatures are expected between 34 C and 18 C, and in the plains between 29 C and 17 C. The northern Jordan Valley is forecast at 34 C to 18 C, rising to 36 C to 21 C in the southern valley. The Dead Sea will record 35 C to 20 C, while Aqaba reaches 36 C to 21 C.

//Petra// RZ