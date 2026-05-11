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Body of Missing US Soldier Recovered in Morocco
(MENAFN) Moroccan authorities announced Sunday the recovery of one of two American soldiers who vanished approximately eight days ago on the margins of the African Lion 2026 military exercises, with search operations for the second missing servicemember still actively underway.
A military statement said the body was located following coordinated ground, naval, and aerial search efforts conducted jointly by Royal Moroccan Armed Forces personnel and civil defense teams working alongside US forces. The recovered soldier was identified as Kendrick Lamont Key Jr.
His remains were airlifted by helicopter to the morgue at Moulay Hassan Military Hospital in southern Morocco, the statement said, in keeping with established protocols ahead of repatriation to the United States.
The two soldiers' disappearance stemmed from an accident unrelated to the military exercise itself, media reported.
African Lion 2026, regarded as one of the largest military exercises conducted on the African continent, ran from April 13 through May 8 under the joint command of the United States and Morocco.
A military statement said the body was located following coordinated ground, naval, and aerial search efforts conducted jointly by Royal Moroccan Armed Forces personnel and civil defense teams working alongside US forces. The recovered soldier was identified as Kendrick Lamont Key Jr.
His remains were airlifted by helicopter to the morgue at Moulay Hassan Military Hospital in southern Morocco, the statement said, in keeping with established protocols ahead of repatriation to the United States.
The two soldiers' disappearance stemmed from an accident unrelated to the military exercise itself, media reported.
African Lion 2026, regarded as one of the largest military exercises conducted on the African continent, ran from April 13 through May 8 under the joint command of the United States and Morocco.
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