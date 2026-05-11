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UN Wants to Boost Turkey’s Participation in Peacekeeping Operations
(MENAFN) The United Nations has expressed interest in not only maintaining but also increasing Türkiye’s involvement in global peacekeeping operations, according to a senior UN official.
UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said the organization values Türkiye’s contributions and sees potential for deeper cooperation in international missions.
Speaking about his recent visit to Türkiye, Lacroix highlighted the strong partnership between the UN and Ankara, noting that Secretary-General António Guterres’ recent trip to the country also reflected the strength of this relationship.
“We have a very strong and very longstanding cooperation with Türkiye in the field of peacekeeping operations,” Lacroix said.
He pointed to Türkiye’s participation in UN missions through the deployment of personnel, particularly police officers and military officials, as a key element of its support for global peace efforts.
Lacroix also emphasized ongoing cooperation in training and capacity building, saying discussions in Ankara focused on strengthening these areas, which he described as essential for the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping operations.
UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said the organization values Türkiye’s contributions and sees potential for deeper cooperation in international missions.
Speaking about his recent visit to Türkiye, Lacroix highlighted the strong partnership between the UN and Ankara, noting that Secretary-General António Guterres’ recent trip to the country also reflected the strength of this relationship.
“We have a very strong and very longstanding cooperation with Türkiye in the field of peacekeeping operations,” Lacroix said.
He pointed to Türkiye’s participation in UN missions through the deployment of personnel, particularly police officers and military officials, as a key element of its support for global peace efforts.
Lacroix also emphasized ongoing cooperation in training and capacity building, saying discussions in Ankara focused on strengthening these areas, which he described as essential for the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping operations.
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