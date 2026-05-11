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Iran Demands Compensation from U.S.
(MENAFN) Iran's latest response to a US peace proposal demands financial reparations from Washington and asserts Tehran's sovereign authority over the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian state broadcaster reported early Monday.
The counterproposal also calls for a full lifting of sanctions and the repatriation of Iranian assets currently frozen overseas, the report added.
Tehran rejected the original US framework outright, with the report stating it would have compelled Iran to capitulate to President Donald Trump's "excessive demands." Iran's response further underscored what it described as the "fundamental rights of the Iranian nation."
Trump wasted little time in dismissing the reply. Taking to his Truth Social platform Sunday, he said he had personally reviewed Iran's latest submission and declared it "totally unacceptable."
The diplomatic impasse deepens against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional tensions that have persisted since US and Israeli forces struck Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran and significant disruptions to shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into force on April 8, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad failed to yield a durable settlement. Trump later extended the truce without setting a firm expiration date.
Since April 13, the US has maintained a naval blockade specifically targeting Iranian maritime activity within the strategically vital waterway.
The counterproposal also calls for a full lifting of sanctions and the repatriation of Iranian assets currently frozen overseas, the report added.
Tehran rejected the original US framework outright, with the report stating it would have compelled Iran to capitulate to President Donald Trump's "excessive demands." Iran's response further underscored what it described as the "fundamental rights of the Iranian nation."
Trump wasted little time in dismissing the reply. Taking to his Truth Social platform Sunday, he said he had personally reviewed Iran's latest submission and declared it "totally unacceptable."
The diplomatic impasse deepens against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional tensions that have persisted since US and Israeli forces struck Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran and significant disruptions to shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into force on April 8, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad failed to yield a durable settlement. Trump later extended the truce without setting a firm expiration date.
Since April 13, the US has maintained a naval blockade specifically targeting Iranian maritime activity within the strategically vital waterway.
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