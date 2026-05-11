Ashghal Celebrates Graduation Of Fourth Batch Of Employee Training Programmes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) yesterday celebrated the graduation of the fourth batch of employees who successfully completed a series of accredited training programmes.

The ceremony honoured 161 engineers and staff members who completed specialised programmes supervised by Ashghal's Human Resources Department.

The programmes included the Project Management Development Programme (PMDP), which focuses on equipping recent Qatari engineering graduates with professional and technical skills, the Graduate Development Programme (GDP) for non-engineering graduates, and the Administrative Development Programme (ADP), tailored for employees holding secondary school diplomas and associate degrees in administrative support fields.

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Director of Human Resources at Ashghal Rashid Saeed Al-Hajri reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to fostering a sustainable learning environment that supports continuous professional development through specialised training initiatives aligned with employees' needs and workplace requirements.

He said the programmes contribute to building clear career pathways while supporting the development of human capital in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al-Hajri noted that Ashghal has introduced seven accredited programmes that have collectively recorded more than 19,900 training participations, reflecting the Authority's strong commitment to investing in human capital.

Head of Training and Administrative Development at Ashghal Ghanem Abdullah Al-Kaabi said the Authority's programmes are designed according to modern methodologies that take into account evolving workplace requirements and developments.

He explained that the programmes focus on strengthening applied skills and practical expertise to ensure employees are fully prepared to perform their duties efficiently and to support their long-term professional growth.