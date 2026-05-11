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Chornobyl Forest Fire Burns for Third Day Amid Dry Conditions
(MENAFN) A forest fire burning inside the Chornobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine’s Kyiv region has persisted for a third consecutive day on Sunday, with authorities warning that dry weather conditions and strong wind gusts are fueling its continued spread, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Officials said the blaze has already engulfed approximately 1,200 hectares of land within the restricted zone. The fire has required a significant emergency response effort, with 326 rescue personnel deployed to the area in attempts to contain and extinguish the flames.
Firefighting teams have been working under challenging conditions due to the combination of dry vegetation and shifting winds, which have complicated efforts to prevent further expansion of the blaze across the exclusion zone.
Despite the ongoing spread and the scale of the incident, the State Emergency Service stated that the overall situation remains under control. Authorities continue to monitor the fire closely while emergency crews remain stationed on the ground to prevent any escalation.
Officials said the blaze has already engulfed approximately 1,200 hectares of land within the restricted zone. The fire has required a significant emergency response effort, with 326 rescue personnel deployed to the area in attempts to contain and extinguish the flames.
Firefighting teams have been working under challenging conditions due to the combination of dry vegetation and shifting winds, which have complicated efforts to prevent further expansion of the blaze across the exclusion zone.
Despite the ongoing spread and the scale of the incident, the State Emergency Service stated that the overall situation remains under control. Authorities continue to monitor the fire closely while emergency crews remain stationed on the ground to prevent any escalation.
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