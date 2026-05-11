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UAE Says It Intercepted Two Iranian Drones Amid Rising Regional Tensions

UAE Says It Intercepted Two Iranian Drones Amid Rising Regional Tensions


2026-05-11 02:09:01
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday that its air defense systems successfully intercepted and neutralized two drones originating from Iran, as regional tensions continue to rise.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the country’s air defenses “successfully engaged” the drones, while also providing cumulative figures since the escalation began in February. It stated that 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,265 drones have been intercepted since the start of Iranian attacks.

Authorities added that no casualties were reported “in the past hours.”

The escalation follows a wider regional conflict that intensified after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Those attacks prompted Iranian retaliation against Israel and US-aligned Gulf partners, along with the reported closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was reached on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, though subsequent talks in Islamabad did not lead to a permanent agreement. The truce was later extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump, leaving space for continued diplomatic efforts toward a long-term resolution.

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