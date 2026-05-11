UDST Ranked Among Top 10 Best Workplaces In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has achieved a significant milestone, ranking 9th among the Top 10 Best Workplaces in Qatar 2026 (Large Category) while also earning Great Place to Work certification for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition follows a rigorous and independent evaluation conducted by Great Place to Work Middle East.

This achievement reflects the strength of UDST's workplace culture, shaped by trust, engagement, and a shared commitment to excellence. The recognition is based primarily on employee feedback gathered through confidential surveys, alongside a detailed assessment of the University's workplace practices, ensuring that the results authentically represent employee experience.

President of UDST, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi celebrated the achievement, stating:“Ranking 9th among the Top 10 Best Workplaces in Qatar for 2026 is a proud milestone for our University and a reflection of the strong workplace culture we have built together. This recognition highlights our ongoing focus on creating a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and empowered where they can contribute meaningfully to advancing applied education, research, and innovation. Our people remain at the heart of everything we do, and we will continue to support their professional growth and wellbeing.” UDST's workplace environment is characterised by a strong culture of collaboration, transparency, and inclusivity. Employees are encouraged to contribute ideas, engage in open dialogue, and take an active role in shaping the University's future. This culture is supported by leadership practices that prioritise communication, recognition, and continuous improvement.

The University places strong emphasis on professional growth and lifelong learning.

Through structured initiatives such as Professional Development Days, specialised training programmes, and participation in international conferences, employees are provided with opportunities to enhance their skills and remain at the forefront of their fields. In parallel, UDST continues to invest in employee wellbeing, recognising its critical role in sustaining performance and engagement.