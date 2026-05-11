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Israeli Master Sergeant Killed in Hezbollah Drone Strike
(MENAFN) The Israeli military confirmed the death of a soldier during active combat operations along the northern Lebanese border Sunday, Israeli media reported in the early hours of Monday.
The Israeli army identified the fallen soldier as Master Sgt. Alexander Glovanyov, 47, stating he was killed after Hezbollah launched a coordinated wave of explosive-laden drones targeting an area in northern Israel — a confirmation echoed across multiple Israeli media outlets.
Despite a ceasefire formally in effect since April 17 — subsequently extended through mid-May — Israeli forces have continued conducting daily strikes inside Lebanon, maintaining an ongoing exchange of fire with Hezbollah across the border.
The human toll from Israel's military campaign in Lebanon, which intensified from March 2 following the eruption of the Iran conflict in late February, has climbed to 2,846 confirmed deaths and 8,693 injuries, with more than one million people internally displaced. Israel also continues to hold a self-declared buffer zone on Lebanese soil.
Against this backdrop of sustained hostilities, the US is scheduled to host peace negotiations between both parties on May 14–15 in Washington, DC — a diplomatic window that now carries renewed urgency following Sunday's deadly drone strike.
The Israeli army identified the fallen soldier as Master Sgt. Alexander Glovanyov, 47, stating he was killed after Hezbollah launched a coordinated wave of explosive-laden drones targeting an area in northern Israel — a confirmation echoed across multiple Israeli media outlets.
Despite a ceasefire formally in effect since April 17 — subsequently extended through mid-May — Israeli forces have continued conducting daily strikes inside Lebanon, maintaining an ongoing exchange of fire with Hezbollah across the border.
The human toll from Israel's military campaign in Lebanon, which intensified from March 2 following the eruption of the Iran conflict in late February, has climbed to 2,846 confirmed deaths and 8,693 injuries, with more than one million people internally displaced. Israel also continues to hold a self-declared buffer zone on Lebanese soil.
Against this backdrop of sustained hostilities, the US is scheduled to host peace negotiations between both parties on May 14–15 in Washington, DC — a diplomatic window that now carries renewed urgency following Sunday's deadly drone strike.
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