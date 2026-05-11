UAE Signals Major Economic Shift, Deepens Ties With US Tech Companies

The United Arab Emirates signalled a major shift in its global economic strategy by pursuing deeper ties with American companies and increasing investment in United States technology. United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the United States, Yousef Al Otaiba, delivered keynote remarks on Friday at the SCSP AI+ Expo in Washington, D.C., where he highlighted the "gold standard" for securing advanced technology. "We have put in place what we believe is a gold standard for securing advanced technology--rigorous and transparent, with active oversight by both governments. That is what the Regulated Technology Environment is--and why we joined Pax Silica."

The Ambassador noted that the UAE is not just another signatory but is driving this together with the US and other partners. Al Otaiba emphasised that the UAE intended to serve as a model for how countries invested in and remained accountable for the future of AI.

"We will come out stronger--with deeper ties to American companies, deeper investment in American technology, and a clearer sense of where we are going," Al Otaiba said.

'All In on American Tech'

The ambassador confirmed that the UAE abandoned its historical reliance on energy in favour of a future centred on artificial intelligence and high-tech infrastructure. "The UAE is all in on American tech. We are not hedging. We are not diversifying away. We made a choice--and we are doubling down on it," Al Otaiba said.

The Ambassador stated that the UAE chose to focus its resources on American innovation rather than diversifying its partnerships. He framed the relationship as a long-term commitment that included massive financial investments in US manufacturing, energy, and AI infrastructure. This strategy resulted in thousands of American jobs and dozens of commercial deals over the past twelve months.

A Trillion-Dollar Pivot from Oil

Al Otaiba highlighted that the scale of the partnership reached significant milestones, with USD 1 trillion already invested and another USD 1.4 trillion committed for the next decade.

This financial pivot followed the UAE's exit from OPEC, a decision the Ambassador characterised as a necessary response to the end of the oil-dependent era. He noted that the UAE economy reached a point where less than a quarter of its GDP remained tied to energy. "After nearly 60 years, we walked away--not over a quarrel about quotas, but because that era is over. OPEC was built for oil-dependent states. The UAE hasn't been one for a long time. Less than a quarter of our GDP is now tied to energy," Al Otaiba said.

AI Campus and Advanced Chip Delivery

A central piece of this technological collaboration involved the construction of the 5 GW US-UAE AI Campus. The project, which broke ground a year ago, is expected to bring its first 200 megawatts online shortly.

Al Otaiba also shared a major update regarding the supply chain for this infrastructure, noting that the first shipment of advanced chips arrived in the UAE following US export approval in November. "And I'm happy to announce the first batch of advanced chips has been delivered to the UAE, and more are on the way," the Ambassador said.

He highlighted that the future of AI will be shaped by countries willing to invest, to commit, and to be held accountable. "We are all three--and we intend to be a model for others." (ANI)

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