Jordan, Syria Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional De-Escalation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi and Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad al-Shaibani discussed ways to strengthen fraternal relations and regional cooling efforts during a telephone call on Sunday.

The two ministers emphasized the practical progress made in institutionalizing cooperation across various sectors, guided by a shared vision to build integrated relations that benefit both nations. They reviewed the steps taken to implement the outcomes of the second session of the Jordanian-Syrian Higher Coordination Council, which Jordan hosted on April 12, 2026. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an operational methodology aimed at expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

The discussion also covered continued coordination in the defense and security sectors to address shared challenges. Safadi and al-Shaibani expressed their support for efforts to end the dangerous escalation in the region and to reach a solution that secures stability based on international law, the sovereignty of states, and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.

Safadi affirmed Jordan's absolute support for Syria in its reconstruction process and the protection of its security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He further condemned Israeli interventions and attacks on Syrian territory and security.

//Petra// AF