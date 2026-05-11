Polish Firm Hynfra Chairman Hails Green Ammonia Project In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) -- Tomoho Umeda, Chairman and founder of the Polish company Hynfra, underscored the strategic importance of a new green ammonia and green hydrogen project in Jordan following the signing of an investment agreement in Amman on Sunday.

Umeda told reporters that the venture is a flagship project within the company's global portfolio and marks its first international agreement to move into the formal implementation phase with a national government.

The project timeline targets the completion of environmental impact assessments and reaching a "ready-to-build" status by the first half of 2027. Construction and operations are slated to begin by 2030, aligning with the enforcement of European Union mandates for renewable fuels of non-biological origin. These regulations are expected to trigger a sharp increase in European demand for green ammonia imports.

Umeda characterized the project as a strategic pillar for energy cooperation between Jordan, the European Union, and the Middle East.

The Chairman praised Jordanian authorities for streamlining administrative procedures and expressed Hynfra's commitment to transferring its century-long expertise in ammonia manufacturing to the kingdom.

Beyond energy production, the project is expected to drive economic development by training and qualifying Jordanian engineers and technicians. It also aims to bolster the Aqaba Special Economic Zone's position as a regional hub for green industries and the export of clean energy.

//Ptra// AF