VALLOUREC CONFIRMS ITS PLATINUM MEDAL FROM ECOVADIS FOR SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

Meudon (France), May 11, 2026 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announced today that it has once again confirmed a Platinum medal from EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments.

Vallourec scored 86 out of 100, securing its position in the top 1% of companies globally assessed by EcoVadis. This result reflects the maturity and the steady progress of the Group, up from a score of 78 in 2023, representing an 8-point improvement over three years.

The EcoVadis assessment takes into account the robustness of our commitments, policies and concrete actions across four key pillars: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. More than 130,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidence-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec, commented:“Confirming our Platinum medal from EcoVadis and remaining in the top 1% of companies globally assessed validates Vallourec's sustainability performance. This recognition reflects the depth of a long term commitment across all our teams and entities. It also reinforces our responsibility: to continue progressing toward our objectives with the same rigour, and to remain a reference player for our stakeholders.”



About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:



Investor relations:

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44(0)75 91 83 74 05

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Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

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Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

Tel: + 1 718 421 8374

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Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

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