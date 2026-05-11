RCB Not Troubled By Virat Kohli's Golden Ducks, Says Krunal Pandya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya backed star batter Virat Kohli to bounce back after two successive golden ducks, saying that the franchise is not troubled by his recent dip in form.

While RCB did secure a win for the ages against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI), it was not the best night for the fans of the Red and Gold brigade as Virat succumbed to his second successive golden duck of the season.

With 379 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.11, a strike rate of above 163 and three half-centuries, Virat has been doing quite well for himself, but given the standard of his consistency over the last few seasons, there is still something that feels missing as his hyper-aggressive intent has led to some promising starts not getting converted into something big.

Speaking after the match on Virat's dip in form, having managed just 28 runs in the past three innings, Krunal said that the fact that he fails in two games makes him even more excited because he knows that the leading IPL run-getter in history will come back stronger. "Virat Kohli is a champion player. When he fails for two games, I get more excited because I know he will come back. We are never tense about him. He is a different beast, he has a lot of hunger. From here on, I am sure Virat Kohli will do Virat Kohli things," he said.

Krunal Pandya on his 'special' knock

The all-rounder, who played a sensational knock of 73 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes during a chase of 167 runs on a spicy Raipur wicket that offered uneven bounce, spoke on comparisons with his similar 73-run knock against Delhi Capitals last season at Delhi.

The situations in both matches were similar, as back then, RCB was 26/3 while chasing 163 runs, with Virat and Krunal putting on a match-winning 119-run stand and both scoring half-centuries. Krunal, however, holds this knock as even more special, given the tricky wicket and the pressure to win matches consistently at the back end of the tournament after two successive losses. "The situation was the same as last year's game against DC, we were 25/3. But I had a GOAT standing on the other side. When Virat is here, things are easier. His energy and aura always help you. That wicket was tough. But this one is more special as we lost wickets consistently, faced a lot of pressure, and it was crucial to win this 11th match we were playing," he added.

Match Recap: RCB vs MI

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. The decision seemed to pay off when MI sank to 28/3 within the powerplay courtesy of a Bhuvneshwar masterclass. However, Naman Dhir (47 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (57 in 42, with three fours and two sixes) built the innings with an 82-run stand, taking MI to 166/7 in 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar (4/23) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, with Josh Hazlewood (1/33) and Romario Shepherd (1/18 in three overs) also chipping in useful overs with the ball.

During the chase, RCB lost Virat Kohli (0) for a second successive golden duck and eventually sank to 39/3, with Deepak Chahar (2/33) dictating the game. However, Krunal built a 55-run stand with Jacob Bethell (26 in 27 balls, with two fours) and another useful 38-run stand with Jitesh Sharma (18), reaching a brilliant counter-attacking fifty.

However, Corbin Bosch (4/26) and Allah Ghazanfar (1/33) pulled off things with crucial wickets, removing Krunal as well, reducing RCB to 149/7 in 18 overs.

Romario Shepherd (4 in 11 balls), struggled against Jasprit Bumrah (0/20), leaving RCB with 12 to get in the final over. A flurry of extras from Raj Angad Bawa and a six from Bhuvneshwar helped ease the pressure despite Romario's dismissal, and RCB secured a last-ball win, with Rasikh Salam Dar (3*) hitting the winning runs.

Points Table Scenario

With seven wins and four losses, RCB is at the top of the points table, with 14 points. MI is at the ninth spot with three wins and eight losses, eliminated from the playoff race along with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). (ANI)

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