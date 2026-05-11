Char Dham Yatra: Pilgrims Urged Caution Amid Orange Alert In Garhwal

Pilgrims Urged Caution Amid Weather Warning

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey appealed to pilgrims and tourists taking the Char Dham Yatra to plan thier journey with utmost caution after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning for Uttarkashi and Tehri Garhwal district.

The Commissioner urged devotees to exercise extra vigilance while planning their travel on May 12 and 13, considering the weather sensitivity.

He advised people to travel after the weather conditions improve would be more convenient and safer.

He also requested pilgrims to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration and local authorities during the journey to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience.

IMD has issued an Orange alert in the Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi districts, warning that intense spells of rain with lightning and thunderstorms are likely at some places in these areas.

State Government Assures Smooth and Safe Yatra

He said that the state government is fully committed to making the Char Dham Yatra smooth, safe, and well-organised, and that all concerned departments have been directed to ensure necessary preparations and arrangements.

He expressed confidence that with the cooperation and awareness of the devotees, the Char Dham Yatra will be conducted smoothly and successfully.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is progressing smoothly, with the state government putting in place extensive arrangements to ensure the safety and seamless experience for pilgrims.

Enhanced Facilities and Security Measures

Earlier, officials stated that essential facilities such as drinking water, toilets, healthcare services, sanitation, parking, and traffic management have been strengthened and systematically organised along the Yatra routes as well as at major religious and tourist destinations to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims, visitors, and residents.

Additionally, stringent security measures have been implemented along the pilgrimage route in Kedarnath, with the entire area divided into super zones, zones, and sectors for close monitoring.

Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, fire services, and police remain deployed throughout the region.

To facilitate smooth darshan and manage crowds effectively, a token system has also been introduced for devotees.

Under environmental conservation efforts, a "Green Yatra" campaign is being actively implemented, with a ban on plastic and a strong emphasis on cleanliness.

Additionally, the "Vocal for Local" initiative is promoting local products.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure a safe and smooth Yatra for all pilgrims.

About the Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on April 19 with rituals across multiple shrines.

The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple.

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