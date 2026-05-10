Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Mar-A-Lago Defense Forum Presentation
Mar-a-Lago Defense Forum Presentation Adelaide, May 8, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML ) (NC3:FRA ) (RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) has issued a corporate presentation for the Defense, Innovation and Infrastructure Forum, Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach Florida; "High-Grade US Domestic Antimony and Tungsten Supply Potential with Significant Gold Upside."
Resolution Minerals Snapshot:
- Major Antimony-Tungsten-Gold Project in central USA - poised to capitalize on rising Critical Minerals demand.
- Horse Heaven Project location - Idaho - adjacent to Perpetua Resources' permitted Stibnite Gold Project (Market value ~US$3.3 Bn)*
-- Contains two targets - Antimony Ridge and Golden Gate
- Antimony Ridge - Antimony, Gold & Silver
-- High-grade Antimony (+40% Sb) + significant low-grade Antimony halo - Fast track supply potential
-- Historically mined for Antimony in both World Wars by US Govt; metallurgy/processing options advancing
- Golden Gate - Gold & Tungsten
-- New Gold discoveries in 2025 drilling & Major drill program in 2026 - large intrusive-related gold system indicated
-- High-grade Tungsten (1.5-2% WO3) historically mined 1950's/1970's - Stockpiles assessed 2026 + drilling + metallurgy
- Skilled team targeting Maiden Resource Estimate in gold this year; US domestic high-grade Antimony supply potential next year
- US Permitting Council FAST-41 Transparency Coverage - to accelerate permits at Antimony Ridge
- Upcoming NASDAQ listing for ASX-listed explorer /developer - Market value ~US$95m
*To view the presentation, please visit:
About Resolution Minerals Ltd
Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) (FRA:NC3) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.
Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.
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