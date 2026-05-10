A Unified Digital Platform For Volunteer Work

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar took a significant step towards formalising and expanding its volunteer sector Sunday with the launch of the National Volunteer Platform, a unified digital portal designed to bring scattered volunteering efforts under a single, regulated framework and amplify their long-term social impact.

The platform was inaugurated by His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali al-Thani, under the auspices of His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani. Carrying the slogan "A Lasting Impact", it forms a centrepiece of the Ministry of Social Development and Family's (MSDF) 2025-2030 strategy.

The portal is intended to serve as a single point of contact between volunteers and accredited organisations, licensing entities that offer volunteering opportunities and making those opportunities accessible across all segments of society. Among its core functions are volunteer registration, the documentation of volunteer hours, the issuance of recognised certificates, access to training programmes, a mutual evaluation system, and the generation of data and reports to inform policymakers. It will also maintain a national database to support planning and measure social impact.

The initiative ties into the priorities of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy - particularly the Fourth National Outcome, which calls for a cohesive and responsible society.

Speaking at the launch, Her Excellency Minister of Social Development and Family Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi described volunteering as more than a moral duty, calling it a pillar of national identity and a driver of solidarity and social cohesion. She said the platform marked a "qualitative leap" - moving the sector from a patchwork of individual initiatives to a structured national system combining organisation, motivation, digitalisation and capacity building.

Her Excellency credited the achievement to a long institutional partnership between government bodies, civil society and the private sector, all of which helped shape the policies, guidelines and regulatory frameworks underpinning the platform. The launch, she stressed, was a starting point rather than a destination, and sustained cooperation would be essential to embed volunteering as a lasting national practice.

Director of the Community Development Department at MSDF, Nasser al-Mughaisib, presented an overview of the platform's development, describing it as the product of extensive consultations and studies with partners. He said the work had produced a comprehensive regulatory framework - backed by legislation and procedural guidelines - for which the platform now serves as the operational arm, unifying opportunities, building organisational capacity and enabling impact measurement.

He added that the next phase would focus on consolidating a sustainable volunteering ecosystem, deepening community participation and reinforcing the role of volunteer work in Qatar's wider development drive.

National Volunteer Platform MSDF