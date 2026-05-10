PM Modi To Offer Prayers At Somnath Temple, Inaugurate Sardar Dham Complex In Vadodara Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Monday and attend a series of religious, administrative, and community events across Gir Somnath and Vadodara.

PM Modi arrived in Jamnagar on Sunday night at the start of his two-day visit to Gujarat, with extensive security arrangements and welcome programme organised across Jamnagar, Somnath and Vadodara ahead of his engagements in the state.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will participate in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav at Somnath Temple on Monday morning, marking 75 years since the inauguration of the restored temple.

He is scheduled to take part in Vishesh Maha Puja, Kumbhabhishek and Dhvajarohan ceremonies and will also release a commemorative stamp and coin during the event.

The roadshow has also been planned to Vadodara, following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s recent electoral victories in local self-government elections in Gujarat and West Bengal.

According to officials, large crowds are expected to participate in the public welcome programme.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi had earlier said that people across Gujarat were enthusiastic about the Prime Minister's visit.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Sardar Dham Bhavan-3, also known as the Shri Dushyant and Daksha Patel Complex, in Vadodara, constructed near Vaghodia Crossing on NH-8A adjacent to L&T Knowledge City.

The complex, built at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore and spread across approximately 4.75 lakh square feet, includes 278 accommodation rooms, an NRI guest house, an e-library, a career guidance centre, training facilities and an auditorium with a seating capacity of around 1,000.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also be conferred the 'Sardar Ratna' award by leading organisations of the Patidar community in recognition of his role in social reforms.

The event is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister, members of the state cabinet and representatives from various sectors.

Sardar Dham Trust president Gajji Sutaria, who invited the Prime Minister to the programme during a recent meeting in New Delhi, said the inauguration is part of“Mission 2026” and reflects ongoing efforts to expand educational infrastructure.

“Under Mission 2026, Sardar Dham One, Two and Three are being developed. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Rs 150 crore Sardar Dham building in Vadodara, built for the benefit of around 2,000 sons and daughters,” he said.

He added,“The organisation is working towards the holistic development of youth by bringing together donors, industrialists, traders and government schemes."