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Saudi Stock Market Index Closes Higher

Saudi Stock Market Index Closes Higher


2026-05-10 02:24:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The main Saudi stock index closed Sunday up by 83.75 points, reaching 11,115.07 points, with trading valued at SAR 4.8 billion.

The volume of shares traded reached 202 million shares, with 135 companies recording gains and 191 others recording losses.

The Saudi parallel market index (Nomu) closed today up by 9.09 points, reaching 22,644.44 points, with trading valued at SAR 22 million and a volume of 2.8 million shares traded.

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The Peninsula

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