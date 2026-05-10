Project Qatar Kicks Off June 9 To Boost Networking, Business Opportunities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: IFP Qatar has announced the completion of preparations for the 22nd edition of Project Qatar, the country's largest exhibition specialising in building materials, equipment, and construction technologies.

IFP revealed in a press conference today that the exhibition will take place from June 9 to 11 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

This year's edition will be held under the theme "Manufacture, Build, Innovate", reflecting its focus on supporting the industrial sector, advancing the construction industry, and encouraging innovative solutions and technologies.

Director of the Administrative and Financial Affairs Department at Qatar Chamber, Hussein Yousef Al Abdulghani said:

"Project Qatar is one of the region's leading specialised exhibitions in the construction sector, playing a vital role in strengthening business partnerships, fostering collaboration between local and international companies, and providing a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and showcasing the latest technologies and innovations."

He added: "Qatar Chamber is participating in the event as the Business Community Partner, in line with its continued support for impactful initiatives that reinforce Qatar's position as a regional hub for business and specialised exhibitions, while contributing to sustainable economic development."

For his part, Manager of the Public Relations and Communications Department at Ashghal, Abdullah Saad Al Saad affirmed that the authority's participation as Strategic Partner in the 22nd edition of Project Qatar 2026 reflects its vital role in supporting Qatar's urban development journey and advancing infrastructure across the country.

He added that, through its pavilion, Ashghal will showcase a number of its flagship projects alongside the latest technologies and innovative solutions used in project delivery, reflecting its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and improving project delivery efficiency while maintaining the highest standards.

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He noted that this participation also represents an important opportunity to strengthen collaboration and build partnerships with contractors, suppliers, and consultants, in addition to facilitating the exchange of expertise and ideas that contribute to the continued development of Qatar's construction sector and support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

In turn, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Qatar Development Bank (QDB), Ahmed Hassan Al Mahasna stated that the bank's participation in the exhibition embodies its national role in supporting the private sector, empowering Qatar-based companies, and connecting them with commercial and contractual opportunities.

This contributes to strengthening the presence of Qatari companies in the construction sector's supply chains.

He noted that the QDB pavilion is hosting 18 Qatari companies this year to showcase their products and services, which meet the needs of construction and infrastructure development projects in the country.

He explained that, as part of its efforts to localize business, the bank facilitated more than 440 contractual opportunities last year between private sector companies and various national entities, with a total value exceeding two billion riyals.

Project Qatar 2026 reflects the growing role of the exhibitions and conferences sector as one of the key drivers of the national economy.

The event serves as a platform for showcasing and marketing products and services, but also as a strategic enabler of stronger connections between investors, companies, and decision-makers, support the flow of knowledge and technology, create new opportunities for partnerships and investments, as well as its role in stimulating the hospitality, transportation, logistics, industry and modern technologies sectors.