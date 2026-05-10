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Qatar Condemns Drone Attack On Commercial Cargo Ship In Its Territorial Waters.
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the drone attack that targeted a commercial cargo ship en route from Abu Dhabi while sailing in Qatar's territorial waters northeast of Mesaieed Port on Sunday morning, resulting in a small fire on board and no reported injuries a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack as a blatant violation of the principle of freedom of navigation and the provisions of international law. It also characterized the attack as a dangerous and unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and safety of maritime trade routes and vital supplies in the region Ministry emphasized that targeting commercial and civilian vessels, regardless of the perpetrator, constitutes a grave breach of international law and poses a direct threat to regional and international security and stability Ministry explained that the State of Qatar is closely monitoring developments in the incident in coordination with relevant authorities and regional and international partners, and affirms that the competent authorities will take the necessary measures to investigate the circumstances of the incident and determine responsibility,The Statement further reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position that the security of maritime navigation and freedom of passage in international waterways are a fundamental pillar of security and stability, and they must not be compromised under any circumstances.
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