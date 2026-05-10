Bangladesh Declares 7-Day Public Holiday For Eid Al-Adha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Dhaka: The Bangladeshi government has declared a seven-day holiday for the upcoming Eid al-Adha, one of the two major celebrations in the country.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair recently, an official told Xinhua on Sunday.

The Cabinet Division official who didn't like to be named said, "On the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid festival, holidays have been declared from May 25 to May 31, 2026."

Bangladeshi Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Adha on May 27, depending on the sighting of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah crescent moon, with the spirit of sacrifice.

The Eid of animal sacrifice that marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia is celebrated on the 10th day of the month of the lunar Islamic calendar.

According to some estimates, about one-third of Dhaka's some 20 million residents usually leave the capital city twice a year on Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, and Eid al-Adha.

Every Muslim who has financial means sacrifices animals and distributes the meat to family members and the poor.