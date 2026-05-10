DMK Slams Allegations, Demands Proof Questions Anthem Protocol Change

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Sunday said that the DMK government brought several schemes in Tamil Nadu, and any allegations levelled against the DMK must be substantiated with evidence. Speaking to ANI, he noted that no money has been wasted in the State. "Not a single penny has been wasted. The budget has benefited everyone, and the DMK's schemes have been of particular advantage to the underprivileged sections of society. Whatever false allegations they level against the DMK, they must be prepared to substantiate them with proof. The DMK Stalin government had done so many good things for the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Anthem Protocol Criticised

Speaking on the swearing-in ceremony, Elangovan criticised the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for playing 'Vande Mataram' before the 'Tamil Anthem' during the swearing-in ceremony of CM Vijay, saying that the 'Tamil Anthem ' should have been played first as per the custom. "In Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Anthem is played first, followed by the National Anthem at the end. This is the established procedure here. However, this time, the Governor wanted 'Vande Mataram' to be sung first, followed by the Tamil Anthem. This is wrong; there is no such custom in Tamil Nadu. This shows that Vijay is going towards the BJP," he said.

CM Vijay Hits Out at DMK Over Debt

Earlier in the day, the actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay hit out at the previous DMK, highlighting its debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and accused them of emptying the treasury of the state. "Today, the condition in which our Tamil Nadu government has been left is something I have seen for myself. The last government has gone out after borrowing debts of more than Rs 10 lakh crore; the treasury has been completely emptied before they left office. It is in such a situation that we have taken charge. I am not saying this for effect; only after going inside and seeing things firsthand can one understand what is there and what is not," said Vijay.

Promises Transparent Government

Highlighting his will to run a "transparent government", the Tamil Nadu CM said he won't hide his actions from the public and would rather perform them openly. He also promised to ensure women's safety and crack down on drugs to save the youngsters of the state. (ANI)

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